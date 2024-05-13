Gujarat Tragedy: 4 Drown At Dandi Beach In Navsari, Search Yields Bodies After 14 Hours

Gujarat Tragedy: 4 Drown In Tragedy At Dandi Beach, Search Yields Bodies After 14 Hours | Representative image

Navsari: A festive day at Dandi beach turned into a heartbreaking tragedy on Sunday evening as seven people from three families drowned in the sea. While three were rescued by coast guard and police personnel, a mother and her two sons tragically lost their lives along with another individual. After a relentless 14-hour search operation, the bodies of all four victims were recovered in the early hours of Monday.

The victims, hailing from Rajasthan but residing in Navsari, were enjoying a day at the beach when disaster struck. Witnesses reported seeing the family members venture too far into the water and struggling to stay afloat. Alarms were raised, prompting a swift response from authorities. Three individuals were pulled to safety, but a desperate search ensued for the remaining four who had been swept away by the strong currents.

The search operation stretched through the night, involving coast guard, fire department personnel, and local swimmers. Sadly, the tireless efforts yielded only the bodies of the missing. Yuvraj and his mother Sushila were found at separate locations early in the morning. The bodies of Durga, another victim, and a 15-year-old boy, Deshraj, were also recovered near the banks behind a farmhouse and an ashram around 4 am.

The tragedy unfolded amidst a busy day at Dandi beach, a popular tourist destination that attracts visitors from neighboring districts, especially during holidays. The incident also involved the rescue of three others – Vipulbhai Ishwarbhai Halapati, Rakesh, and Atish – from separate families.

Former village head of Dandi, Parimal Patel, highlighted the potential danger posed by high tides. He emphasized the need for proper signage and awareness campaigns to educate tourists about water safety. "People get drawn into the strong currents, unaware of the risks," he stated. "The government should place clear warnings to prevent such tragedies."

Authorities are investigating the specific details of the accident. The local community mourns the loss of life and urges visitors to prioritize safety while enjoying the scenic beauty of Dandi beach.