Gujarat: Thirty trains on Mumbai-Delhi route diverted after goods train derails in Dahod

IANS

Ahmedabad: Nearly 30 trains, including Rajdhani and August Kranti Express, on the Mumbai and New Delhi route had to be diverted after a goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday, official sources said.

Officials said 16 coaches of the goods train derailed between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations, which also disrupted power supply, delaying around 30 trains since they had to be diverted.

The goods train had started from Vadodara and was heading north when the derailment took place after the wheels of some coaches got detached and broke. As a result, the train coaches piled upon one another, damaging the overhead electric supply lines.

The Western Railways informed the passengers through social media and its Twitter handle that at least 27 passenger trains were diverted. Trains from Delhi were diverted on the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur-Ahmedabad- Vadodara route and those from Mumbai to Delhi were routed through Chhayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.

Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur told media persons that the incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. when the 16 coaches got derailed and railway teams were immediately pressed into service to restore the lines. “I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial we will be able to use it,” Thakur added.