Gujarat: Surat Groom's Relatives Take A Broom To Clean Up Wedding Procession Trash, Win Hearts Online

Surat: A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, capturing the act of responsibility and civic duty displayed by the relatives of a groom in Surat, Gujarat. The video shows the wedding procession halted in the Katargam area, with the relatives not celebrating, but instead, busy cleaning the road littered with firecracker waste.

The reason behind this unique act? The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has implemented strict regulations against littering, and just a few days ago, another wedding procession was fined Rs 5,000 for leaving behind firecracker trash. Determined to avoid a similar fate and uphold the city's cleanliness, the relatives of the groom took matters into their own hands.

Display of civic responsibility amid SMC strict regulations

Armed with brooms, they diligently swept the road, collecting the remnants of firecrackers and ensuring the procession could continue without any penalties. Their act of civic duty garnered much attention from onlookers and commuters, who stopped to witness and even join the impromptu cleaning effort.

Ravi Patel, a relative of the groom, explained their motivation in a statement, saying, "Instead of leaving the mess for sanitation workers to clean and potentially facing a fine, we decided to take responsibility and clean the road ourselves. The entire road was littered with firecracker waste, and we wanted to do our part to keep Surat, India's cleanest city, clean."

Video Storms Internet, Netizens Applaud The Act

The video, capturing this act of responsibility, has been widely shared on social media platforms, with netizens applauding the initiative and praising the relatives for their commitment to cleanliness. Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani also took to his social media accounts, Facebook and Twitter, to commend the act, hailing the individuals for their exemplary display of civic consciousness.

“This incident serves as a shining example of how individual responsibility and community spirit can work together to maintain cleanliness and contribute to a better living environment. As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder to all of the importance of taking ownership of our surroundings and playing our part in keeping our cities clean” said a senior health officer in SMC.