Video: Bizarre Scenes As Ball Passes Between 2 Stumps Without Dislodging The Bails, Leaves Bowler Stunned During Surat Tennis Cricket Match

Ball goes through stumps to leave bowler stunned. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing Surat Tennis cricket tournament saw a batter enjoy a slice of extreme luck as the bowler was denied a definite wicket. With the ball, going in between the stumps, the bowler and wicket keeper were left stunned, with the batter also left clueless. The video has gone massively viral on social media.

The incident occurred as the bowler fired a yorker and the right-hander looked to flick towards fine leg, but failed to get any bat on it. However, the ball went through the middle and leg-stump without dislodging the bails. The bowler and gloveman rued about what it could have been.

This has to be seen to be belived! 🤯

This is the luckiest that a batter can get. 🙏🏻



Via Surat Tennis Cricket on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/tEwHULbP9q — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 9, 2024

Recent bizarre saves for batters in cricket:

Notably, there have been plenty of incidents in the recent past where batters have enjoyed similar fortunes. The 2nd Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane saw keeper-batter Alex Carey survive as the ball from right-arm seamer Shamar Joseph hit the stumps, but the bails didn't fall. The left-handed batter went on to score a brisk 71 to bring Australia back into the contest.

The same happened during the 2023-24 Big Bash League edition between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers. Left-handed batter Nick Hobson got an inside-edge off left-arm seamer Paul Walter's bowling, but the bails didn't fall despite the ball hitting the leg-stump.