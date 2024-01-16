Gujarat Shocker: Firefighter Electrocuted During Bird Rescue In Ahmedabad

Representational photo |

Ahmedabad: A valiant attempt to save a bird entangled on a high-tension line tragically ended in the death of a fire department personnel in Ahmedabad.

Anil Parmar, a fireman from Sanand, lost his life near Dev Residency on Bopal Ghuma Road in Ahmedabad, while trying to rescue the trapped bird. The incident has sparked questions about safety protocols and authorized procedures for such operations.

The incident

According to initial reports, the fire brigade received a call on Tuesday morning about the bird's predicament. Anil Parmar and his team responded promptly, ready to assist the creature. However, during the rescue attempt, Parmar's hand came into contact with the high-tension wire, instantly electrocuting him.

His colleagues, witnessing the horrific event, immediately scrambled to save him. They attempted to lower him with a rope, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia and other officials were quickly informed and rushed to the scene.

Questions arise over fire department safety protocol

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the fire department, raising concerns about the safety protocols followed during such operations. Standard procedure dictates that high-tension lines must be shut down before any rescue attempt near them. An investigation has been launched to determine who authorized the operation without isolating the line, leading to this avoidable tragedy.

Parmar, a dedicated firefighter, leaves behind a wife and a young child.