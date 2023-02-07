Mumbai: Fireman injured in Prabhadevi high-rise blaze, situation under control after 9 hours

Picture for representation | File Photo

A 40-year-old station officer sustained injuries while dousing the fire which erupted at an under-construction high-rise in Prabhadevi on Monday.

HS Narkar was immediately rushed to the KEM Hospital and discharged after treatment, informed officials, adding that the blaze was finally doused after nine hours.

According to the fire brigade department, the blaze erupted at around 8.40 pm at the 55-storey India Bulls Sky Forest building located on Senapati Bapat Marg. Narkar was fighting the fire on the seventh floor.

Gradually, flames spread to building construction material, plywood, bamboo, packaging and sanitary material, galvanised iron sheets, office furniture, records and electric wiring stored in a godown at the seventh-floor podium.

“A compressed oxygen gas cylinder exploded in one of the godowns, thereby causing more spread of the fire,” the official said.

At least seven fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by around 4 am on Tuesday.

