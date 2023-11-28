Mumbai News: 15-Year-Old Boy Loses Life After Being Electrocuted By Iron Sheets At Metro 2B Construction Site In Chembur

Mumbai News: 15-Year-Old Boy Loses Life After Being Electrocuted At Metro 2B Construction Site In Chembur | Representational image of a metro 2B construction site in Chembur

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted when he touched an iron sheet erected for the ongoing metro work near the Eastern Express Highway in Chembur. Police have arrested two persons, related to the metro work for negligence.

According to Nehru Nagar police, the incident happened on Monday afternoon when the deceased boy Prajwal Ajay Nakhate, was playing in the vicinity of his house located in the Siddharth Colony, near Postal Colony, Chembur East. Prajwal lived with his grandmother, Vandana (54), while his parents were away for work. After school, Prajwal goes around 3-3:30 pm everyday to play with his friends.

What happened on the day of the tragedy

On the day of the incident, as usual Prajwal left home to play outside. In the same area, MMRDA has been undertaking the construction work of the Metro 2B - which connects Dahisar in the northwest with Mandale in Mankhurd via Andheri, BKC and Chembur in the east. The work has been going on since November 2016, and Metro 2B's phase one was partially opened last year from Dahisar to Dahanukarwadi, while the other is still under construction. The current construction work is being undertaken at the Eastern Express Highway.

The police, during the panchnama and the inquiries with the eyewitnesses, found that Prajwal was running around near the construction site, where the road has been blocked by erecting iron sheets by the project supervisor. Unknowingly, while passing the spot, he touched the iron sheets and got an electric shock. Some passersby took Prajwal to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared dead before arrival by the doctors.

Further investigation reveals that...

During further investigation, it was known to the police that the iron sheets which Prajwal touched, had lights installed under them. One of the wires connecting the light was exposed, which is why Prajwal got electrocuted.

Vandana registered a complaint against the supervisor of the metro site for leaving the spot without any supervision. The police managed to arrest two of them, named Rakesh Tiwari, 37, and Monil Kishore Kivar, 29, under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.