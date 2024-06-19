Gujarat Shocker: Civic Body Swings Into Action After Dead Frog Found In Wafers Packet In Jamnagar (VIDEO)

In yet another incident, a consumer was shocked after he found a dead frog in a packet of wafers in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The consumer ensured that his flight is recorded and a video of the incident was also shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to local media, Jasmin Patel living in Pushkardham Society at street no-5 in Jamnagar, bought a packet of Balaji wafers on Tuesday (June 18). She was shocked to find a dead frog inside the wafers packet.

Initially, she couldn't believe what he found. However, it was clear that the chips packet had a dead frog inside. She soon complained to the municipal authority in Jamnagar.

According to local reports, the civic body officials confiscated all the chips packets from the shop and has sent it for forensic investigation.

A video also surfaced on social media showing the dead frog inside the wafers packet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident in Jamnagar is yet another instance of an insect or an animal found inside a food object in recent days. Of late, such incidents are being reported at an alarming rate, which is a cause of worry for the health of the consumers.

It has hardly been a week since part of a human finger was found in an icecream ordered by a man in Mumbai. Then there was a video which showed that a man who took biryani home found a dead lizard inside it. Recently, a centipede was found in an icecream and the person uploaded that video. Then today itself there was the case of a dead rat found inside Hershey's syrup. Health experts have advised utter caution on the part of the consumers and have asked people to pay extra attention at the contents of the food especially if ordered online.