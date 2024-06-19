Video: Dead Rat Found In Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Ordered From Zepto

Dead Rat Found In Hershey's Chocolate Syrup | Instagram (Screen Grab)

A horrifying video of a dead mouse discovered in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup that was ordered through Zepto has been shared by a woman. The user mentioned that her family had used the Zepto app to purchase the syrup to pair with brownie cakes. Three of her family members ingested the tainted syrup, according to Instagram user Prami Sridhar, and one of them needed medical attention as a result.

The horrifying discovery of a dead mouse laying in the chocolate syrup was made by the family after they emptied the bottle into a disposable cup. To make sure it was a dead mouse, they gave it a thorough wash under running water.

According to Sridhar, she attempted to file a complaint but received no answer. She also mentioned that, prior to the horrifying discovery, three girls had eaten the syrup. Two of them showed no symptoms at all, but one girl fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital. She is now fully recovered.

“This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. We’re worried about the health risks and the lack of quality control,” Sridhar wrote on Instagram, urging a proper investigation into what went wrong. She also advised her audience to double-check the treats being given to children and to be extremely watchful when handling packaged food. She also added that they had initially tried to raise a complaint but found no response from Hershey's.

Hershey’s response

The video was shared on May 29 and has received over 5 million views since then. Hershey's left one comment for Sridhar among the numerous others. “Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you,” the company posted in the comments section of the Instagram post.