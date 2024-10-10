Gujarat: Sadbhavna Vrudhashram To Build World's Largest Old Age Home In Rajkot, To Host Morari Bapu's Ram Katha For ₹300 Crore Crowdfunding

Mrs. Deena Mehta - Former President BSE Ltd is also the honorary Advisor (L), Shri Parmananda Saraswati Maharaj - Guide and Mentor (M), Mr. Mital Khetani - Chairman Advisory Committee(R) |

Gujarat-based Sadbhavna Vriddhashram is set to build the world's largest free of cost old age home in Rajkot to provide shelter to 5000 needy senior citizens. The organisation will host a grand Ram Katha presided by Morari bapu to raise fund worth Rs. 300 crores to build the old age home spread across 30 acres. Organisation also plans to create a model of old age home which can be further replicated in each state.

Manav Seva Charitable Trust is all set to launch the Sadbhavana Vrudhashram, a state-of-the-art old age home located at Rampar along the Rajkot-Jamnagar highway in Gujarat, with an investment of Rs. 300 crore. This facility, which is claimed to be one of the largest in India, will span 30 acres and feature 7 towers, each with 11 floors, accommodating a total of 1,400 rooms. It aims to provide free, lifelong shelter to 5,000 elderly individuals who are childless, sick, handicapped, or bedridden and require continuous care.

The ashram will be inclusive for senior citizens from all backgrounds without regard to religion, caste, or creed. It will include various amenities like temple, a large kitchen, a library, an exercise room equipped with fitness equipment, a yoga room, a dispensary, a community hall, and landscaped gardens. The existing Sadbhavana Old Age Home in Rajkot has been operational for ten years and currently cares for 650 childless individuals, including 200 who are completely bedridden.

To support this initiative, an eight-day global Ramkatha event led by the renowned Ramacharitmanas narrator Morari Bapu is scheduled from November 23 to December 1 at Rajkot. This event aims to raise awareness about tree plantation and will attract social leaders, industrialists, businessmen, political figures, donors, and activists from around the globe.

Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati, patron of Sadbhavana Old Age Home and international convener of Hindu Dharmacharya Mahasabha, said, “The journey started out of compassion towards the senior citizens with only 9 beneficiaries and today we have already crossed the mark of 600. The world has enough resources but we need to donate our resources for such a purpose. We have undertaken such a huge project without worrying about funds because we are assured that the blessings of senior citizens will help us achieve our target.”

The first building of the old age home is expected to be inaugurated in April 2025 while the entire project will be completed by December. After the construction is completed, Sadbhavana Vrudhashram is planning to share their working model with other thought leaders who want to set-up an old age home like theirs. The organisation will help in managing the institution for six months and even provide necessary resources and staff.

Mital Khetani of Manav Seva Charitable Trust, said, “We welcome individuals who are beyond 60 years and those who are socially or physically challenged. Sadbhavna Vruddhashram is a home which offers better care for the childless elderlies with all facilities free of cost. Many lonely elders find joy and peace within a supportive old age home environment.”