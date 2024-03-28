 Gujarat: Real Estate Developer Fights Off Group Of Attackers In Ahmedabad (Viral Video)
Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
A video circulating on social media has captured a scene of a real estate developer in Ahmedabad fighting off a group of attackers in the early morning hours of Thursday. The incident, which took place near Ghuma village on Marigold Road at about 3 am, involved Upendrasinh Chavda, a prominent real estate developer, who was returning home to Bopal after attending a social event. The video shows a white car being surrounded by approximately 10 attackers armed with swords, stones, and wooden sticks. In a dramatic turn of events, Chavda, in self-defense, fired two rounds into the air from his licensed revolver and managed to escape unharmed.

Video Goes Viral On Internet

The video, which has gone viral, showcases the chaos of the attack, with bystanders running for cover amidst the firing and commotion.

Following the incident, Chavda reported the attack to the Bopal police, leading them to launch an investigation. Initial inquiries suggest that Rajendrasinh Solanki from Sanand and Anilsinh Parmar from Bopal, along with eight to nine others, were involved in the attack.

Police sources have revealed that the attack might be a consequence of an ongoing personal dispute between Chavda and Solanki.  Solanki's brother, Vijaysinh Solanki, had reportedly been inviting Chavda to visit the Dada Bapu Dham in Pacham for darshan over the past two years. However, there seems to be an underlying land or construction-related dispute between the Solankis and Chavda that may have triggered the violent confrontation.

Ahmedabad Authorities Under Pressure To Nab Attackers

The Bopal police have registered a case against all ten attackers, and a search operation is underway to apprehend them.

This incident highlights the growing concern regarding violence and public safety in Ahmedabad. The brazen nature of the attack, coupled with the use of deadly weapons, has left residents shaken. The authorities are under immense pressure to swiftly apprehend the culprits and ensure that justice is served.

