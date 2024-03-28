Gujarat Shocker: Young Man's Corpse Mistakenly Handed Over As Spare Parts At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport In Ahmedabad

In a tragic case of negligence reminiscent of a nightmare scenario, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad witnessed a shocking incident involving the mishandling of a deceased individual's remains. A young man's body, arriving from Australia, was erroneously handed over to a third party under the guise of spare parts consignment, sparking outrage and demands for accountability from the bereaved family and regulatory authorities.

Identity Mix Up At Ahmedabad Airport

The victim, identified as Zeel Khokhra, met an untimely demise while swimming at Victoria Beach in Australia on March 17. Alongside two others, Zeel found himself in distress, requiring rescue. Despite efforts to save him, Zeel tragically succumbed to the incident, leaving behind a grieving family in Surendranagar, Gujarat. Zeel, who had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne since May 2023 to support his family financially, was set to return home to his loved ones.

However, on March 27, 2024, when an Air India cargo flight from Australia transported Zeel's body to the Ahmedabad airport, chaos ensued. Despite his family members' presence at the airport to receive his remains, they were shocked to learn that Zeel's body had been mistakenly handed over to a stranger, misidentified as spare parts destined for a company in Mumbai. This grave error occurred despite the coffin containing Zeel's body being clearly marked and designated for transport by J.B. Dials Funerals.

Airport Authorities Under Fire

The repercussions of this distressing mishap have reverberated throughout the aviation community, with blame being squarely placed on the Ahmedabad Airport Authority for the egregious oversight. In response, the family of the deceased has lodged formal complaints with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India, demanding stringent action against the responsible airport staff for their failure to verify the consignment.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Zeel's body had been inadvertently loaded into a loading tempo alongside spare parts, which was then transported to a corporate building behind a well-known hotel in Ahmedabad. Upon discovering the grievous error, the family rushed to the location and reclaimed Zeel's body, albeit under harrowing circumstances.

Authorities Acknowledge The Incident

Although the airport authorities have acknowledged the incident, stating that information was received by the airport police, the family opted not to formally report the matter to the authorities. Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that Zeel's remains have since been transported to his native place by his family members, marking the conclusion of this distressing ordeal.