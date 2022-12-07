e-Paper Get App
DCGA grounds Flybig aircraft after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport

DCGA grounds Flybig aircraft after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport

A senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from Patna airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
DCGA grounds Flybig aircraft after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport/ Representative Image | Pixabay
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft of Flybig airlines after a fuel leakage was reported at Patna airport on Tuesday.

A senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from Patna airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.

Read Also
Air India to lease 12 more aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus
article-image

He added that during the inspection, fuel running leaked from the top of the wing right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.

"Senior officers were informed about it and the aircraft has been grounded at Patna airport and will be able to fly only after our clearance. We are investigating the incident," he said.

