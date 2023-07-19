 Gujarat Rains: Flooding In Rajkot's Dhoraji Inundates Vehicles And Homes; Visuals Surface
Around 300 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last few hours and close to 70 people have been shifted to safer places.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Visuals of water-logging from Gujarat's Dhoraji | ANI

Even as the coastal areas of Maharashtra are predicted to receive heavy rainfall on July 18-20, the neighbouring state of Gujarat witnessed heavy rains and flooding in Rajkot's Dhoraji. Visuals from Rajkot's Dhoraji showed vehicles inundated and massive flooding in the area and submerging homes. Around 300 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last few hours and close to 70 people have been shifted to safer places.

article-image

Visuals of water logging from Rajkot

Visuals of water-logging and flooding was shared on Twitter.

Gir Somnath and Dhoraji of Rajkot witnessed heavy rains of up to 300 mm on Monday-Tuesday. The downpour led to flooding in the locality.

Cars were inundated due to the heavy rains in the locality.

There were visuals of water-logging from Surat after heavy rainfall as well.

IMD warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in different part of the country during the next two to four days.

The Weatherman said, heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Telangana and Odisha today. There is forecast of heavy rainfall today in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Cyclonic circulation lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal

In a statement IMD said, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile in Delhi, water level of River Yamuna has come below the danger mark. At 6 am this morning, the water level was recorded at 205.25 meters.

(With agency inputs)

article-image
