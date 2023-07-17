Delhi Rains: Relocation Of Affected Halts As Yamuna's Water Level Rises Again

Water from an overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday and was also said to be just a few hundred metres from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. |

New Delhi: The Delhi government has put relocation efforts for residents of low-lying areas on hold due to the marginal but steady rise in the water levels of the Yamuna river.

In a tweet, AAP minister Atishi said, “due to heavy rains on Sunday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is rising slightly. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was shut down amid the flood-like situation in Delhi, has started producing 54 MGD of water and “should be operating at full capacity”.

“The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it should start working on full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24×7,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

As Delhi gets back to its feet after facing its worst flooding in recent memory, the CM had announced Rs 10,000 as financial aid for every flood-affected family in the national capital. He also assured that special camps would be organised for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc were lost during the floods.

