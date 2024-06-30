Gujarat Rain: Water-Logging In Ahmedabad As Heavy Showers Lash City, Videos Show Normal Life Thrown Out Of Gear | X/ @ANI

Heavy rains was witnessed in various regions of Gujarat on Sunday, majorly creating disruption in cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat due to heavy water-logging. According to media reports, Palsana taluka in Surat district recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with 153 mm in just ten hours. Visuals have also surfaced of the rain affected area in Gujarat.

The deluge affected traffic in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad, causing flooding in low-lying areas and rendering some roads and underpasses impassable, according to officials.

WATCH: Visuals From Water Logged Area In Alkapuri Society

#WATCH | Gujarat | Heavy rain in Ahmedabad city leads to water logging at several places. Visuals from Alkapuri society. pic.twitter.com/15qHhYHwsK — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2024

WATCH: Chaotic scene from KK Nagar in Ahmedabad, two car were seen badly damaged after a tree fell on it, no casualties reeeported.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Tree uprooted and fell leaving two cars damaged amid heavy rainfall in KK Nagar, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/KFDjlxrGPe — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2024

WATCH: People seen walking through the Mehsana national highway while the area waterlogged in the area.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rain lashes several parts of Mehsana city. Visuals from Ahmedabad - Mehsana national highway. pic.twitter.com/opwsUoxPFY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2024

Several talukas in Surat district recorded rainfall in triple digits: Bardoli with 135 mm, Surat city with 123 mm, Kamrej with 120 mm, and Mahuva with 119 mm. Other significant rainfall figures include Vapi in Valsad district with 117 mm, Olpad in Surat with 116 mm, Valsad taluka with 102 mm, Kaprada in Valsad with 90 mm, Khergam in Navsari with 88 mm, Bharuch taluka with 86 mm, Dharampur in Valsad with 73 mm, and Morbi taluka with 72 mm. Ahmedabad city received 62 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the heavy rainfall to cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjacent to the Saurashtra region.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the Gujarat will expect wet spell over the next 48 hours. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 43 talukas experienced over 40 mm of rainfall within a ten-hour span from 6 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Palsana taluka received the highest rainfall at 153 mm.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: IMD Scientist Pradeep Sharma says, "There will be rains in all parts of Gujarat in the next 5 days... A warning for very heavy rain is issued for the Gujarat Region... Orange alert has been issued for Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Dadra Nagar… pic.twitter.com/GnZQJfTwJy — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2024

Isolated areas in south and central Gujarat, as well as the Saurashtra region, are predicted to receive heavy rains over the next two days. Specifically, on July 3 and 4, Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat and Banaskantha district in north Gujarat are expected to experience significant rainfall, according to the IMD.

