Gujarat: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara On October 28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's (TASL) Tata Aircraft Complex, which will produce the C-295 military tactical transport aircraft, in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday.

TASL will produce 40 C-295 aircraft in this factory, which will be the first private assembly line for military aircraft in India.

All work related to manufacturing, assembly, testing, delivery, and maintenance of aircraft will be done in this factory.

This military aircraft factory is being built by Tata Advanced Systems in partnership with Airbus Spain. It will be a symbol of the Indian government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative.

About The Deal Signed

A deal was signed on September 24, 2021, between the Defense Ministry and Airbus Defense and Space SA to purchase 56 C-295 transport aircraft from Spain. Under this agreement, 16 aircraft will be delivered directly from Spain, whereas, 40 will be made in India.

The Defense Ministry had signed this deal with Airbus for 56 C-295 transport aircraft for Rs 21,935 crore.

Airbus has delivered six C-295s to the Indian Air Force (IAF), till date and the seventh aircraft will be delivered by the end of this year. The delivery of these 16 aircraft is to be completed by August 2025.

The first C-295 aircraft may come out of Tata-Airbus' factory in Vadodara in September 2026. The remaining 39 aircraft are to be delivered by August 2031.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadodara factory dedicated to the C-295 aircraft program in October 2022. Once fully operational, the IAF is set to become the world's largest operator of the C-295, further enhancing its capabilities and operational readiness.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez's three-day visit to India started on Saturday. This is the first official visit of the Spanish top leadership to India after 18 years. Earlier, both leaders had met on several occasions during various multilateral meetings.

