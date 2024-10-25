Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is all set to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after an old video resurfaced online in which she said that the Indian army is considered to be a 'terrorist group' in Pakistan and vice versa. Her statement did not go down well with netizens, who accused her of demeaning the armed forces of the nation.

The viral video of Sai Pallavi is from an interview that happened in January 2022. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence."

As the video resurfaced, netizens fumed at her comment and slammed for the same. "Has India ever invaded into other countries’ territories to be thought of as terrorists? Hasn’t India always been at the receiving end of guarding its territories at all ends from Pakistan and China? Then why would Indian soldiers even be ‘perceived’ as terrorists?" an X user questioned.

When the terrorists from Pakistan made multiple attacks on India in the past by invading into our territory, they were obviously brainwashed with the statement as shown in the trailer. One can understand that and that’s how they will think.



But the video clip of Sai Pallavi’s… pic.twitter.com/1ICGiWoZsB — Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) October 25, 2024

Another wrote, "So Sad Sai Pallavi is playing role of Sita Ma in Ramayan...She is saying Pakistan people see Indian Army as terrorists. It’s a shame for all the Hindus and insult for our faith."

So Sad this Communist Sai Pallavi is playing role of Sita Ma in Ramayan



She is saying Pakistan people see Indian Army as terrorists . Previously she equated Go Rakshaks with Osama



It’s a shame for all the Hindus and insult for our faith pic.twitter.com/RPH20BeKzT — Rudra Varma (@VarmaWarrior) October 24, 2024

"She has no understanding that the Indian Army exists to protect our nation, not to harm innocent people across the border," another netizen stated, blasting the actress.

She is one of the most radicalized individuals I have ever encountered.



She has no understanding that the Indian Army exists to protect our nation, not to harm innocent people across the border.



Hey @Sai_Pallavi92, if you have the fukn Guts, answer this: can you name a single… pic.twitter.com/7OZFgX2rOj — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 25, 2024

Sai Pallavi and her team are yet to issue a statement on the controversy that her comment has stirred.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is touted to be one of the biggest films in the recent years. She will be seen playing Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram. KGF star Yash will essay the role of Ravana, and if reports are to be believed, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman.

Leaked photos from sets of Ramayana | X

Details about the film have been kept heavily under wraps, but despite all the precautions, photos of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita had gone viral earlier.

Apart from Ramayana, Sai Pallavi also has Thandel with Naga Chaitanya in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release in December 2024.