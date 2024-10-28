Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara

In the picture (Left to right): Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian PM Narendra Modi & Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | X @ Narendra Modi

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez of Spain arrived in Vadodara, Gujarat, to an enthusiastic reception, inaugurating India’s first private military aircraft production facility. Set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space, this state-of-the-art plant will produce the C-295 tactical transport aircraft, a milestone in India’s “Make in India” initiative and a major step in the growing India-Spain defense partnership.

The leaders first participated in a vibrant roadshow, where crowds thronged the streets, waving flags and cheering as Modi and Sanchez rode through in an open jeep. With chants of “Modi, Modi” echoing through the city, the event had an atmosphere of celebration and solidarity. Following the roadshow, the two Prime Ministers proceeded to the Tata Aircraft Complex, where they jointly inaugurated the Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant. The facility will assemble 40 of the 56 C-295 aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to replace its Avro fleet, with Airbus delivering the first 16 planes from Seville, Spain, before the Vadodara plant rolls out its first aircraft in 2026.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, witness cultural performances and greet people during their roadshow, in Vadodara



A boost to ‘Make in India’ and India-Spain cooperation!



A boost to 'Make in India' and India-Spain cooperation!

The President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez and I inaugurated the aircraft complex in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured.

Grand Roadshow in Vadodara

Upon their arrival, the two Prime Ministers participated in a grand roadshow, where the streets were lined with enthusiastic crowds waving flags and banners, chanting “Modi, Modi” as the leaders rode in an open jeep through Vadodara’s streets. With security personnel in tow, Modi and Sanchez greeted the crowd with warm waves and smiles, creating a festival-like atmosphere that set the tone for the historic event.

Following the roadshow, the leaders proceeded to the Tata Aircraft Complex to officially inaugurate the C-295 Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant, India’s first private military transport aircraft manufacturing facility. The plant will play a crucial role in producing and assembling the C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will replace its aging Avro fleet. With 56 C-295 planes on order, Airbus will deliver the first 16 from its plant in Seville, Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured domestically at the Vadodara facility, expected to deliver its first aircraft by 2026.

The C-295: A Tactical Workhorse

The C-295 is a medium-lift tactical transport aircraft designed for versatile operations across diverse terrains. It can carry up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, making it invaluable for missions requiring quick deployment in remote areas. With the ability to operate on short, unpaved airstrips, the C-295 is also equipped to conduct medical evacuations, disaster relief, maritime patrols, and paratrooper drops. During the COVID-19 pandemic, its design enabled the installation of mobile ICUs for rapid patient transport, showcasing its adaptability for humanitarian missions as well.

At the complex, Modi and Sanchez viewed a live demonstration of the C-295’s capabilities, where representatives from Tata and Airbus briefed them on its advanced features and potential applications in India’s defense operations. With a focus on developing a complete industrial ecosystem, the Vadodara plant will enable local assembly, testing, and maintenance of the aircraft, creating a sustainable model for India’s aerospace sector.

Bilateral Talks and Lunch at Laxmi Vilas Palace

After the inauguration, the two Prime Ministers arrived at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, an iconic landmark in Vadodara, for a bilateral meeting and luncheon. During the talks, both leaders discussed expanding the scope of India-Spain relations, particularly in strategic areas such as defense, technology, trade, and climate action. Sanchez highlighted the importance of India’s global influence and commended its leadership on issues like climate change and poverty reduction. He emphasized that to address these challenges, international actors must work together. “India’s influence is essential in facing these global challenges, and Spain stands ready to strengthen our cooperation,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez underscored India’s importance not only in the Indo-Pacific region but also in the broader global context, acknowledging India’s pivotal role in shaping a multipolar world order. He noted that Spain’s unique geopolitical positioning—with strong ties in Latin America, increasing presence in Africa, and historical connections to the Middle East—creates complementary avenues for collaboration. “These strategic alignments allow India and Spain to address pressing global challenges, from peacebuilding to technological advancement,” Sanchez added.

In his remarks, Sanchez also congratulated PM Modi on his re-election, adding, “It is an honor for the Spanish delegation to visit India during the Diwali season, a time of celebration and new beginnings. I am confident that this visit will bolster our shared voice on global issues.”

Celebrating Diwali and Strengthening India-Spain Bonds

Welcoming Sanchez to India during Diwali, Modi described the festival as symbolic of light, energy, and new beginnings, aligning with the spirit of Sanchez’s first visit. Modi, who has deep ties with Vadodara from his early days as a parliamentarian, extended a personal welcome to Sanchez, noting that Gujarat’s culture of hospitality made it the ideal place to celebrate this deepening relationship.

“Diwali embodies enthusiasm, joy, and hope—qualities that resonate with the future of India-Spain relations,” Modi said. He thanked Sanchez for coming to India, especially after his absence at the recent G20 Summit in New Delhi. Modi praised the historical connection between India and Spain, grounded in shared values such as democracy, the rule of law, and multilateralism. He also noted the contributions of Indian talent in Spain, particularly in areas like green energy and digital transformation, which are crucial for Spain’s goals.

Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Barcelona to facilitate growing people-to-people connections, while thanking Sanchez for Spain’s decision to open a new consulate in Bengaluru. He expressed optimism that these moves would strengthen cultural exchanges and business ties. “Our nations complement each other well, and the increase in our people-to-people ties provides a foundation for our relationship,” Modi said.

A Vision for 2026 and Beyond

As they concluded the meeting, the leaders shared their aspirations for the future, with 2026 set to be celebrated as the Spain-India Year, marking cultural, technological, and strategic collaborations. Both Modi and Sanchez expressed eagerness to enhance ties in fields such as culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence, which align with their respective countries’ development goals. Modi emphasized that the newly inaugurated C-295 facility represents not just a joint business endeavor but a gateway to deeper and multifaceted cooperation in sectors from science to public policy.

Sanchez, reflecting on the partnership’s trajectory, added, “Together, India and Spain have a shared influence on the global stage. When our nations unite in purpose, we amplify each other’s voices, contributing to a more balanced and peaceful world.”

With the Vadodara C-295 facility now operational, the India-Spain partnership enters a new chapter of mutual benefit and shared ambition. The event has not only marked a milestone in defense collaboration but also underscored the commitment of both nations to expand their influence through a blend of industrial, cultural, and geopolitical engagement.