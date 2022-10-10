e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: PM Modi praises development of Bharuch, inaugurates multiple development projects

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Bharuch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Gujarat and lauded the progress of the Bharuch region over the years.

"Bharuch's contribution to the progress of Gujarat and the country is very important. Once Bharuch was known only for salted peanuts, today it is flourishing in industry and trade," PM Modi said.

He also praised the setting up of the first drug park in the region, which is intended to make India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in the pharmaceutical sector. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports.

"Today Gujarat has got the first bulk drug park, and that too in my Bharuch. Several plants related to the chemical sector have also been inaugurated today," he added.

Recalling Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier Monday, PM Modi highlighted his relationship with the veteran leader.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod town of Bharuch district.

