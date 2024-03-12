Gujarat: PM Modi Launches Master Plan Of Historic Gandhi Ashram Memorial In Ahmedabad

Screen Grab From ANI

Prime Minister Naremdra Modi inaugurated the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launched the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

During his visit to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey back in time as he stepped onto the hallowed grounds of the Gandhi Ashram. The Ashram, which has stood as a testament to the life and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi, is set to undergo a transformative redevelopment over an expansive 55 acres of land, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. This initiative aims not only to refurbish the site but also to expand its capacity to educate and inspire future generations.

PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Ahmedabad

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi said, "This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an amazing energy. Whenever er receive the opportunity to come here, we can clearly feel Bapu's inspiration within us. The ideals of truth and non-violence, the resolve of devotion towards the country, the sense of service to God in the service of the poor and devoid - Sabarmati Ashram keeps these values of Bapu alive even to this day."

PM Modi Reviews Master Plan For Ashram's Redevelopment

Upon his arrival, PM Modi closely reviewed the master plan for the Ashram's redevelopment, a vision that promises to blend the historical essence of the Ashram with the needs of the modern era. The current Gandhi Ashram, spreading across 5 acres, will see its domain extend to 55 acres, although the total area encompasses 322 acres. This expansion is not just physical but symbolic, reflecting a broader embrace of Gandhi's teachings.

PM Modi Highlights Project's Significance

In a heartening address to the attendees at the Ashram, Prime Minister Modi underscored the project's significance, stating that it will serve as a bridge connecting the past with the present.

“Our next generation will come to Sabarmati Ashram and see how our beloved Mahatma Gandhi awakened the people of India through his Charkha. In Gujarat, about 9 lakh farmer families have moved towards organic farming. The strength of khadi has greatly increased. Khadi was only worn by political leaders, now I am happy that women in villages have become Lakhpati Didis” said PM Modi.

PM Modi Emphasises On Educational Aspect Of The Project

Highlighting the educational aspect of the initiative, PM Modi urged the Gujarat Government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to organize competitions for guides, aiming to enrich the visitor experience with insightful information about these historic sites. He also emphasized the importance of involving the youth, suggesting that students should spend time at the Ashram to imbibe Gandhi's values firsthand.

PM Modi Launches Railway Projects

In his speech, PM Modi also took the opportunity to announce the launch of railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore, signifying a leap towards infrastructural development. Drawing parallels between Gandhi's principles and contemporary India, Modi noted the significant shift towards organic farming and the resurgence of Khadi, illustrating the enduring relevance of Gandhi's ideologies.

“I dedicate this new project to the countrymen. This work was taken up since I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and I faced many obstacles. I hope that the work will be started and completed soon” said PM Modi.”