Haryana: PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway In Gurugram | File pic

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 19-km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway at a national-level function held at Gurugram.

Details of the expressway

An important part of the Rs 60,000 crore Delhi decongestion plan, it is India’s first elevated urban expressway which is designed to ease congestion on existing NH-48 and provide smoother traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram and would provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram bypass.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 114 National Highway projects for different states worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattaratya, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari and several senior leaders were present on this occasion.

Khattar expresses gratitude to PM

Modi commended the commitment of Haryana chief minister towards realizing the vision of a Vikist Haryana-Viksit Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that on behalf of 2.82 crore people of Haryana, he expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the development schemes being gifted by the Central government. He assured the prime minister that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Haryana would win all the 10 seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the government had also initiated projects worth Rs 65 crores in the Delhi NCR region, while projects worth Rs 35 crores had already been completed. He said that in three months, the government would inaugurate the Urban Extension Road-2 as well which would ensure that people coming to Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi IGI Airport did not have to wait for hours in the traffic jams within Delhi.

Earlier, the prime minister led a road show along the Dwarka Expressway and was given a rousing welcome.