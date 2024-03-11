In Photos: Haryana-Bound Dwarka Expressway To Be Inaugurated Today, Here's All You Need To Know

By: Aleesha Sam | March 11, 2024

The Haryana bound Dwarka Expressway is to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, it is the most anticipated project since 2006 with missing many completion deadlines

X/ @PMModi

This Expressway is 27.6 km long along with 16 lanes of which 8 are elevated lanes and 8 are service road which are still under construction, where the Gurugram portion is 18.9km and Delhi portion is 8.7 km

X/ @PMModi

This section of the expressway goes from Dwarka, Delhi to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon, Haryana

X/ Canva

This expressway will make traveling between Haryana and Delhi's IGI airport easier and faster, in just 30 minutes, while also reducing traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

X

This express way will also have a number of underpasses, flyovers, tunnels and elevated structures

X/ @PMModi

Planned in 2016, the entire budget of this project is ₹7,500 crore

X

The Dwarka Expressway was envisaged as an alternate route for connecting Dwarka and Gurgaon in 2006

X