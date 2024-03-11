In Photos: Haryana-Bound Dwarka Expressway To Be Inaugurated Today, Here's All You Need To Know

By: Aleesha Sam | March 11, 2024
The Haryana bound Dwarka Expressway is to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, it is the most anticipated project since 2006 with missing many completion deadlines
This Expressway is 27.6 km long along with 16 lanes of which 8 are elevated lanes and 8 are service road which are still under construction, where the Gurugram portion is 18.9km and Delhi portion is 8.7 km
This section of the expressway goes from Dwarka, Delhi to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon, Haryana
This expressway will make traveling between Haryana and Delhi's IGI airport easier and faster, in just 30 minutes, while also reducing traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
This express way will also have a number of underpasses, flyovers, tunnels and elevated structures
Planned in 2016, the entire budget of this project is ₹7,500 crore
The Dwarka Expressway was envisaged as an alternate route for connecting Dwarka and Gurgaon in 2006
