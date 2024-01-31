Gujarat: National High Speed Rail Corporation's 360 Employees To Be Trained In Japan & India For Bullet Train Project

Representative Image

As construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) bullet train project gathers steam, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has launched an ambitious training program to prepare its workforce. With the first phase of operations set for 2024, NHSRCL is sending 360 employees to Japan for specialized training in various crucial roles.

The chosen personnel, including pilots, maintenance staff, transport officers, and electrical and signaling personnel, will play critical roles in operating and maintaining the high-speed trains. This first-phase training program aims to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge before the trains begin service.

NHSRCL to establish state-of-the-art training institute in Vadodara

To further enhance their understanding of the bullet train technology, NHSRCL is establishing a state-of-the-art training institute in Vadodara. This institute will boast advanced simulators, model rooms, and slab tracks, providing a realistic training environment for the employees. The goal is to train all 360 personnel by 2026, well ahead of the full-fledged operation of the bullet trains.

NHSRCL to impart japanese language training to selected employees

Recognizing the importance of cultural and linguistic understanding, NHSRCL will provide all participating employees with basic Japanese language and cultural training before their departure. This initiative aims to ensure a smooth and successful learning experience in Japan.

The project has already commenced laying the RC track bed in Surat and Anand, marking another significant milestone.