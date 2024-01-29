 Gujarat: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Be India's First With Earthquake Detection System
The seismometers will be installed for the Bullet Train project (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor) to ensure the safety of passengers and critical infrastructure during earthquakes.

Updated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
The early earthquake detection system | FPJ

Ahmedabad: In a major safety enhancement, the iconic Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (MAHSR Bullet Train) is set to become the first infrastructure project in India equipped with an early earthquake detection system. About 28 Seismometers will be installed for ‘Early Earthquake Detection System’ in Bullet Train project

Early Earthquake Detection System

This Early Earthquake Detection System, based on Japanese Shinkansen technology, will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves and enable an automatic power shutdown. Emergency brakes will be activated when the power shutdown is detected and the trains running in the affected area shall stop.

28 seisometers to be installed in earthquake prone areas along route

Out of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the alignment. Eight will be in Maharashtra—Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar—and fourteen will be in Gujarat—Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad, and Ahmedabad. Seismometers will be installed in Traction Substations and Switching Posts along the alignment.

The remaining six seismometers (termed as inland seismometers) will be installed in earthquake-prone areas—Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri in Maharashtra, and Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat. The areas near the MAHSR alignment, where earthquakes greater than 5.5 magnitudes have occurred in the past 100 years, were surveyed by Japanese experts. After a detailed survey and soil suitability study through a micro tremor test, the above sites were selected.

Ensuring safety on Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor

Anjum Pervez, Managing Director, NHSRCL (Bullet Train Project) said, “Enhancing safety on the Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, 28 seismometers, inspired by Japanese Shinkansen technology, will stand guard against earthquakes. This Early Earthquake Detection System, strategically placed along the alignment and in earthquake-prone areas, will ensure swift response by initiating automatic power shutdown and activating emergency brakes. These seismometers showcase innovation and represent proactive steps to safeguard passengers and protect critical infrastructure.”

