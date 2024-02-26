Gujarat: Mukesh Patel Appointed Japan’s First Honorary Consul In Ahmedabad

Mukesh Patel |

The Government of Japan has appointed eminent international tax expert based in Ahmedabad, Mukesh Patel as its first Honorary Consul in India in the history of its 72 year-old diplomatic relations with India. Patel, President of Indo-Japan Friendship Association, Gujarat has become the first non-Japanese person in India to be appointed as the Honorary Consul of Japan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

As many as 20 countries like South Korea, Hungary, Czech Republic, Albania, Belize, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Kiribati, Moldova, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Palau, Saint Lucia, Tonga, and Tuvalu have so far appointed their one of more Honorary Consul and Consul Generals in India. South Korea has four honorary Consul Generals in India in addition to its regular Consulates. Japan with four Consulates headed by Consulate Generals in each city of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru did not have even a single Honorary position of Consul.

Who is Mukesh Patel?

Mukesh Mangalbhai Patel stands as an eminent figure entrusted with the honorable responsibility of serving as an Honorary Consul, a role integral to fostering mutual cooperation and cultural exchange between Japan and regions where no Consulate-General office is established. In this case it is Ahmedabad. Honorary Consuls, like Mukesh Patel, play a pivotal role in representing Japan’s interests and facilitating increased business activities while also nurturing vibrant cultural exchanges within their respective regions.

Mukesh Patel, first honorary consul of Japan in India

His appointment for a five-year term has been made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan and a formal announcement to this effect was made by the Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki at Japan's National Day Celebrations to commemorate the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on Friday, February 23.

“I am happy to announce that Mukesh Patel has been appointed as the first Honorary Consul of Japan in India in Ahmedabad. With this appointment the friendship between the state of Gujarat and Japan will be enhanced,” Ambassador said in his address in the presence of Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs of India.

Earlier on February 21 too the Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Dr Yasukata Fukahori announced that this was Japan’s first appointment of an Honorary Consul in India. He said that Japan-India Diplomatic Relations, which started in 1952, have currently entered its 72nd year.

In response to his appointment, Mukesh Patel remarked that he has been associated with Japan for over 51 years since his student days in 1972 and has worked with dedication for promoting the bilateral relations pioneering the vision and mission of making Gujarat the Mini-Japan of India.

The privileged status granted to him will further embolden him to carry forward this pursuit with added vigour. In 2017, Mukesh Patel was awarded the distinguished honour of the ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ by the Emperor of Japan in appreciation of his meritorious services for promotion of Japan India Friendship on academic, business and cultural fronts.

Patel has also played a key role in promoting the Hyogo-Gujarat Sister-State and Kobe-Ahmedabad Sister-City Relationships and in the setting up of the Japan Information & Study Centre, Language and Cultural Centres and the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association.