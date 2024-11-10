Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Valsad, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Incident | ANI

Valsad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Umargam industrial area in Gujarat's Valsad district on Saturday night, officials said.

The exact reason behind the fire was not clear.

Huge flames were visible from a distance, emanating from the factory.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Umargam Industrial Area of Valsad district. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qD3zFBXIGu — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

#WATCH Valsad, Gujarat: Fire officer Umargam GIDC Jaydeep Patel says, "We received a call at around 9:45 pm that a fire has broken out in a plastic factory. There is no report of any casualty." https://t.co/c6LtlIXzhH pic.twitter.com/7IuwdZQgh6 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Upon receiving information, district police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

