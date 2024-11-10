Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Valsad, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

Valsad: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Umargam industrial area in Gujarat's Valsad district on Saturday night, officials said.
The exact reason behind the fire was not clear.
Huge flames were visible from a distance, emanating from the factory.
Upon receiving information, district police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.
FPJ Shorts
No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)