Gujarat: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemex Limited In Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch; No Casualties Reported

A major fire engulfed Chemex Limited, a prominent chemical manufacturing company located in Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch district, early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident, confirmed official sources.

About The Incident

The blaze erupted suddenly, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. Within minutes, 15 fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the raging flames. Efforts to contain the fire are currently underway, though it has already spread to neighboring units. As a precautionary measure, authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of residents and workers alike.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. Despite the intensity of the blaze, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities thus far.

A Similar Incident

This incident follows a recent fire at a chemical company in Kalol GIDC, where firefighters successfully managed to extinguish the flames using water cannons. Similarly, there were no casualties reported in that earlier incident, which occurred at Tanaf Petrochem's facility.

Upon receiving notification of the fire, the Kalol Fire Brigade promptly dispatched personnel to the scene. With swift action, they were able to bring the situation under control and prevent further damage to the company's premises. Local authorities, including Kalol Mamlatdar Yogendrasinh Puwar and officials from Kalol PSI CB Baranda, also arrived promptly to oversee operations and ensure public safety.

The series of recent fire incidents in chemical facilities underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols and rapid response capabilities within industrial zones. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, with authorities focusing on determining the cause of each fire to prevent future occurrences.