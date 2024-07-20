Gujarat Viral Video: Scooter Rider Narrowly Escapes Death After Colliding With Fire Brigade Truck Speedily Turning Turtle

Gujarat Viral Video: Scooter Rider Narrowly Escapes Death After Colliding With Fire Brigade Speedily Turning Turtle |

Vadodara: In a dramatic accident that has come to light from Vadodara city of Gujarat, a scooter rider had a narrow escape and a speeding fire brigade truck overturned and collided with the bike. An accident occurred on Dabhoi Road in Vadodara on Friday July 19. The driver of the fire brigade tanker and a sub-officer had departed from Gajrawadi. The accident took place when the driver took a sharp turn near Ganeshnagar on Dabhoi Road. CCTV footage of the incident has captured the moment of overturning and the collision. The tanker driver identified as Krishna Patel fled the accident spot immediately after the incident took place.

Reports said that the tanker had been sent after receiving a call of possible fire at a location which is not known yet.

Fire brigade turns turtle on a busy street in Gujarat's Vadodara. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/1gbzv1BrvP — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 20, 2024

Soon after the incident took place the locals immediately informed police who rushed to the spot. The motorist surprisingly got hold of himself and managed with no major injury. The driver of the tanker is still absconding. No casualties were reported.

Apart from citizen's call regarding a fire incident, Vadodara Municipal Corporation also uses fire brigade tankers for water supply when they are not engaged in emergency duties.

May 29 Gujarat accident

A similar dramatic accident was reported in Gujarat on May 29. Four people—including two children—had lost their lives and over fifteen others had suffered major injuries in an accident on the Vadodara-Halol highway when a Bolero pickup van had overturned and fell into a canal close to Kotambi village.

The Bolero driver had lost control over the steering wheel, which resulted the car overturning near a cricket stadium. Confirming the deaths, Police Inspector Kripalsinh Jhala of Jarod Police Station had said, "Two children and two men have died in the tragedy. We arrived at the site and moved the wounded to the hospital for treatment. Forensic experts have assisted in starting an inquiry into the problem."