Gujarat-Himachal Assembly Elections Results 2022: Here's what all the exit polls predicted

According to all the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win Gujarat for a seventh straight term in office.

However, two exit polls showed a dead heat between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh where results could go either way.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat

Most exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anywhere between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-40 seats for the BJP and 26-40 seats for the Congress. The AAP was projected to bag seats in the range of 0-3. The majority mark is 35 seats.

Exit Polls