Gujarat Govt Approves 17 New Talukas, Focus On Administrative Decentralisation

Gandhinagar: In what is being seen as a politically significant move, the Gujarat government approved the formation of 17 new talukas ahead of the local body elections scheduled for January-February 2026. The matter was reportedly discussed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, and approval was granted.

State Government Spokesperson Minister Rushikesh Patel announced the decision after the cabinet meeting, stating it reflects the government’s commitment to administrative decentralisation and public convenience.

Patel said the move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of administrative simplification, carried forward under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership. “With new taluka headquarters closer to people, citizens will save time, money, and energy while also gaining access to better social, economic, health, and educational facilities,” he added.

The cabinet also approved the creation of Vav-Tharad district, carved out of Banaskantha, comprising six talukas — Vav, Tharad, Suigam, Bhabhar, Deodar, and Lakhni — with Tharad as the district headquarters.

Patel highlighted that Modi, as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, had introduced the Apno Taluka Vibrant Taluka (ATVT) model in 2013, forming 23 new talukas at that time. Now, under Bhupendra Patel, the addition of 17 more talukas represents the state’s largest expansion ever.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the newly created talukas will benefit from the Chief Minister’s Gramotthan Yojana, enabling them to develop with an urban outlook.

Linking the decision with the “Developed India @2047” vision, Patel said: “With the formation of these new talukas, Gujarat moves closer to the goal of Developed Gujarat @2047. Along with new administrative structures, grants for development works will also increase.”

The newly created talukas could be included in the upcoming elections — a decision that political observers say is aimed at both administrative decentralisation and electoral advantage.

“The government has received long-standing demands from several regions to create smaller talukas so that people can access services without traveling long distances. This step will reduce administrative burden and bring governance closer to the people,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

Local Governance and Administrative Efficiency

The creation of new talukas is expected to simplify governance at the grassroots level. At present, many citizens, especially in rural areas, are forced to travel far to complete routine government work. New talukas would mean faster services and reduced travel.

“For villagers like us, even simple work such as land records or certificates requires us to spend an entire day traveling to the taluka office. If a new taluka is formed here, it will save us both time and money,” said Ramesh Patel, a farmer from North Gujarat.

This move, according to experts, is part of a broader administrative reform push by the Bhupendra Patel-led government, which has already converted nine municipalities into municipal corporations earlier this year. Towns like Mehsana, Vapi, Navsari, Anand, and Porbandar were elevated to corporations, bringing the state’s total to 17 municipal corporations.

Political Undercurrents Before Elections

While the government maintains the move is aimed at improving governance, political analysts suggest there is also a clear electoral angle.

“The timing of this decision, just months before local body elections, is crucial. New talukas mean new administrative centers, new job opportunities, and a chance for the ruling party to strengthen its local connect,” said political commentator Jayanti Desai.

Gujarat’s Legacy of Administrative Expansion

Since its formation in 1960, Gujarat has periodically added new districts and talukas to meet administrative needs. The most recent example was the creation of Vav-Tharad district in 2025, carved out of Banaskantha. Earlier, in 2013, the state formed seven new districts, including Aravalli, Botad, and Devbhoomi Dwarka.

With the discussion now moving toward 15–17 new talukas, citizens and political circles are keenly watching the government’s next move.

“This is not just a bureaucratic reshuffle; it’s a matter of people’s aspirations. If the government delivers, it will gain goodwill ahead of the polls,” said Desai.