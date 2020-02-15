Gujarat girl students ordered to strip, prove they weren't menstruating; govt taking incident 'very seriously' says CM Rupani

A college run by the Swaminarayan sect in Guajrat's Bhuj town has sparked controversy after ordering girl students to strip to check whether they were in period.

At least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their underwear to prove that they were not menstruating.

The public crackdown on students came after the college administration thought that the girls were violating norms banning menstruating women from touching others and entering some spaces.

The diktat has now landed them into trouble with both the state and the national woman commission.

On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the government had taken the incident "very seriously".

"The Government has issued orders to home department and education department to take strict action. An FIR was lodged yesterday," he said.