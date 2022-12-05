Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP to win 7th time in a row over with over 120 seats, Cong second in race, AAP in single digits | - PTI

Ahmedabad: Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat as the voting for the second phase of Gujarat elections concluded on Monday evening. Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with over 120 seats in the 180-member assembly, a huge gain from the 99 seats it won in the previous 2017 elections.

The exit polls predicted a massive mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections, the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.

Republic TV P-MARQ predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP, 30-42 for the Congress-NCP, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3.



TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.



Check the exit poll numbers by various pollsters here:



TV9 Gujarati

BJP: 125-130

Congress: 40-50

AAP: 3-5

News X- Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 117-140

Congress: 34-51

AAP: 6-13

Others: 1-2

Republic TV P-MARQ

BJP: 128-148

Congress: 30-42

AAP: 2-10

Others: 0-3

Triangular clash in Gujarat



Gujarat has seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress until now. However, with the entry of AAPs, the contest became more interesting. Though the BJP is confident of winning another consecutive term, Rahul Gandhi has also shown confidence in his state cadre.



In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP won 51 of the 93 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.



In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.



Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, polling for 89 segments was held on December 1 when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.



The counting of votes in all the seats will be taken up on December 8.