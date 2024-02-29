Gujarat: Dr. Subodh Kamble Returns To India From London, Offers Free OPD Consultations To Underprivileged Patients

FPJ

Surat: In the heart of Surat, the "diamond city" of India, a beacon of hope shines for the underprivileged. Dr. Subodh Kamble, a renowned urologist who returned to India after a successful 20-year practice in London, has established the Prish Multi-Speciality Hospital in Vesu. The hospital goes beyond providing state-of-the-art facilities, offering free OPD consultations every Thursday for patients from lower-income groups.

This innovative initiative aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access and make a lasting impact on the lives of those who may otherwise struggle to afford medical care. At Prish hospital, patients receive free consultations from a team of highly skilled specialists, including Dr. Jigar Shah, a renowned neuro and spine surgeon, Dr. Aman Khanna, an orthopaedic surgeon, and Dr. Parishree Kapadia, a seasoned physician.

"At Prish Hospital, we firmly believe healthcare is a fundamental right for all individuals," says Bharulata Patel Kamble, CEO of the hospital. "By providing free OPD consultations, we are taking a significant step towards bridging the gap and ensuring equitable healthcare access."

Enhanced patient care through collaborative efforts

The initiative goes beyond Dr. Kamble's dedication. "For the underprivileged OPD consultations, I am being assisted by senior doctors every Thursday," Dr. Kamble shares. This collaboration ensures that patients receive not only expert opinions but also accurate diagnoses and valuable insights into their medical conditions.

Recently, the hospital's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology was further solidified with the inauguration of Gujarat's first Video Urodynamic facility and state-of-the-art operating theater. This advancement signifies the hospital's dedication to not only offering affordable care but also staying at the forefront of medical advancements.

Empowering communities with healthcare

Dr. Kamble's initiative and the dedication of the Prish Hospital team serve as an inspiration, demonstrating that even in a city known for its wealth, compassion and a commitment to equitable healthcare can shine through.

“We are hosting two OPD sessions for the underprivileged patients every Thursday to cater to a diverse range of medical needs. From 11am to 1pm, a team of dedicated family doctors and general practitioners and physiotherapists are available to provide expert advice and guidance” said Dr. Subodh Kamble.