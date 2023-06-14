Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students | IANS

The Gujarat government has taken the initiative to issue digital health cards for monitoring the cognitive development and nutrition level of school children.



Under the Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program (SHRBSK), Gujarat has become the first and only state in the country to implement such a system.



The launch of this comprehensive health check-up campaign took place on June 12, 2023, coinciding with the 20th Shala Praveshotsav (School Enrolment Drive).



Over the next 30 days, more than 1 crore school children across Gujarat will undergo health check-ups as part of this special campaign, ensuring their well-being.



SHRBSK is a joint initiative between the central and state governments, catering to children from newborns up to 18 years of age. It covers students in Anganwadi centres, primary schools, secondary/higher secondary schools, as well as school dropouts.



Through this program, the state government offers free health check-ups, diagnosing various ailments including anaemia, malnutrition, skin diseases, learning disabilities, developmental delays, and other illnesses.



The Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program comprises 992 mobile health teams, each consisting of doctors, pharmacists, and health workers. These teams will conduct health check-ups of students across the state.



Children diagnosed with ailments during the campaign will receive free treatment at government health institutions, ranging from Primary Health Centres to super specialty hospitals.



Key features



One of the key features of this initiative is the introduction of the 'Digital Health Card.' Designed to monitor students' nutrition levels and cognitive development, the digital health card will provide insights into various health parameters such as height, anaemia levels, and nutrition status.



SHRBSK mobile health teams and community health officers will collaborate with school nodal officers to update students' health details on the digital health card, which will be accessible to both the students and parents.



Furthermore, nodal teachers and community health officers will work together to facilitate Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA ID) for all students during the campaign.



Integrating health and academic reports



Gujarat's government is also integrating health and academic reports. The integration of data between the Health and Education departments aims to ensure the holistic growth and development of every student.



From this year onward, health check-ups of school children will be conducted every three months, providing accurate and updated information about their well-being throughout the year.



The final health report will be integrated into the students' mark sheets and report cards, promoting a comprehensive approach to their education and health.

