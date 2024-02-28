Surat Glitters With Mass Wedding Event Organised by Shree Ramkrishna Exports

Surat Glitters With Mass Wedding Event Organized by Shree Ramkrishna Exports | Melvyn Thomas

Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), the world's leading diamond manufacturing company based in Surat, celebrated the 'pran pratishtha mahotsav' (grand consecration ceremony) of Shri Ram Mandir in a unique way by organizing a mass wedding ceremony titled 'Pure Vivaah'. The event, held at Gopin gam of Abrama in Surat, saw 84 couples tie the knot under the aegis of SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of SRK.

The mass marriage ceremony had a special Ramayana theme, adding an extra touch of grandeur to the occasion. Grooms donned attire resembling Lord Rama, while brides were adorned like Mother Sita. The venue itself came alive with various scenes from the Ramayana, including the 14-year exile (Vanvaas) and the meeting with Shabri (Shabari Milan).

Procession of Ram Lalla taken out within the campus

Adding to the celebratory spirit, a procession of Ram Lalla was taken out within the campus, spreading the message of women's empowerment, organ donation, and financial prudence. The procession saw enthusiastic participation from Surat residents.

SRK Chairman Govind Dholakia, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, graced the occasion with his presence. He expressed his elation at witnessing the grand event, stating, "After 500 years of struggle, we got our Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya Dham." The ceremony also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including MoS Railways and Textile Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and Surat's Mayor Daxesh. Other prominent figures included Surat District Collector Dr. Saurabh Parghi, Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, and Police Commissioner in-charge Wabang Jamir.

Since its inception in 2015, SRKKF has facilitated the marriage of over 813 couples through their "Pure Vivaah" initiative.