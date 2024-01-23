Gujarat: Surat Groom Ditches Designer Threads For Lord Rama's Attire In Auspicious Wedding Amid Ayodhya Temple Consecration Celebrations

Gujarat: Surat Groom Ditches Designer Threads For Lord Rama's Attire In Auspicious Wedding Amid Ram Temple Fervour |

Amidst the nationwide fervour surrounding the Ram Temple consecration, a unique act of devotion unfolded in Surat on January 22nd. Raj Monpara, son of a prominent diamond merchant, chose to forgo the conventional groom's attire for a more divine one – that of Lord Rama himself.

The wedding that awed their guests

The guests and family gasped in awe as Raj entered the wedding hall, not in a sleek designer suit, but adorned in the regal garb of the Hindu deity. A crown graced his head, a bow and arrow clutched in his hands, his demeanour echoing the noble spirit of Rama. "It was a sight to behold," exclaimed Meenakshi Patel, a guest at the ceremony. "The entire ambiance seemed charged with devotion, and Raj completely embodied the essence of Lord Rama."

This unconventional decision wasn't driven by a whim, but by a confluence of emotions. The wedding date, meticulously chosen months ago, fortuitously aligned with the historic consecration in Ayodhya. "When the announcement came, we were overjoyed," shared Raj's father, Dinesh Monpara. "The fact that our son's wedding would coincide with such an auspicious occasion felt truly blessed."

Nationwide outpouring of devotion towards Lord Rama touched Raj

But it was the nationwide outpouring of devotion towards Lord Rama that truly touched Raj. "Witnessing the respect and love people had for Rama, the way the whole country resonated with his spirit, ignited a spark within me," he confided. "I wanted to be a part of that devotion, not just on a national level, but also on my own special day."

Raj originally planned to wear a designer ensemble, one befitting the son of a wealthy family. However, the fervour of the Ram Lalla celebrations inspired a change of heart. He set aside the opulent suit and embraced the humility and grace of Lord Rama's attire.

This choice resonated deeply with the guests. "It wasn't just about the clothes," expressed another guest. "It was about the message: that true fulfilment often lies not in material possessions, but in connecting with something bigger than ourselves."