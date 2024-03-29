Gujarat: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane Inaugurates Key Infrastructure At Indian Coast Guard Facilities

In a significant development aimed at bolstering India's coastal security, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid a visit to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) facilities in the North West Region. The visit, spanning March 28 to 29, marked the inauguration of vital infrastructure aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard.

On March 28, Aramane inaugurated the Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) infrastructure at Okha, underscoring the government's commitment to fortify coastal defences. This facility is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely technical support, upkeep, and maintenance of hovercrafts stationed at Okha and Jakhau. These hovercrafts are instrumental in maintaining surveillance over 50 islands in the Gulf of Kutch and along the Gujarat coastline, particularly in shallow waters and marshy terrains.

The HMU facilities encompass essential components such as ACV parking for technical assistance, an office building, workshop, and maintenance area. These provisions are expected to ensure the optimal operational availability of hovercrafts, thereby bolstering the Coast Guard's readiness to respond to any operational exigencies effectively.

Continuing the momentum on March 29th, Gayatri Aramane, accompanied by various dignitaries, inaugurated the Coast Guard OTM and Married Accommodation at Inaz Village, Veraval. This strategic move signifies a significant step towards strengthening Coast Guard infrastructure in the region. The addition of 60 Married Accommodations, an all-weather helipad, in-living accommodation for subordinate officers and Naviks, parade ground, and mess, underscores the government's commitment to equipping the Coast Guard with state-of-the-art facilities.

Of notable importance is the impending construction of a 200-meter ICG Jetty at Okha, a project briefed to the Defence Secretary during his visit. This development is set to further enhance the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard in the region, facilitating seamless maritime operations.

The significance of these infrastructural developments is heightened by the presence of the ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar, established in 2009. This headquarters plays a pivotal role in executing the Coast Guard's mandated charter in maritime zones covering Gujarat, Daman & Diu.

The commitment of the Government of India towards bolstering coastal security is evident in the ongoing development projects undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to the recently inaugurated jetty at Vadinar, projects such as the 100-meter jetty extension at Porbandar and the 125-meter jetty at Mundra are underway. These initiatives are aimed at equipping the Coast Guard with advanced surface and air platforms, ensuring enhanced vigilance and responsiveness along the coastline.

The events surrounding the inauguration were witnessed by Director General Rakesh Pal and Inspector General AK Harbola, along with various central and state government dignitaries, underscoring the collective commitment towards fortifying India's maritime defenses.