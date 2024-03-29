Gujarat: Security Beefed Up For Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Amidst Kshatriya Community Protests |

Gujarat: Tensions have escalated in Gujarat's political landscape as Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, finds himself embroiled in a storm of controversy. Facing vehement protests from the Kshatriya community across Gujarat, particularly in the Rajkot and Saurashtra regions, Rupala's security has been bolstered following intelligence inputs to prevent any untoward incidents.

In response to the mounting unrest within the Kshatriya community, security measures around Union Minister Parshottam Rupala have been significantly reinforced. Intelligence reports received from the State Intelligence Bureau prompted authorities to enhance security arrangements around Rupala's residence located in Harihar Society on Amin Marg in Rajkot. Presently, two gunmen guards are stationed at his residence, with an additional four police personnel, including three policemen and one PSI, allocated to his police escort. Local police station in-charges have been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing arrangements during any meetings or rallies attended by the minister.

What Is The Controversy About?

The uproar within the Kshatriya community stems from alleged derogatory remarks made by Rupala during a public meeting, prompting Adityasinh Gohil, a resident of Rajkot, to file a defamation petition in the Rajkot court. Gohil, representing the sentiments of the Kshatriya community, expressed disdain for Rupala's purported comments and emphasized that withdrawal of Rupala's candidacy is the only acceptable resolution.

Purushottam Rupala made a controversial statement saying, 'The British had nothing left to oppress us and the Maharajas bowed down, the Raja-Maharajas even engaged in “Roti, Beti transactions’, but my Rukhi Samaj neither changed religion, nor did any transactions. They were the most oppressed ones in those days, but they did not bow before the sword”

Speaking on the matter, Adityasinh Gohil highlighted the offensive nature of Rupala's comments and emphasized the community's resolve to seek justice. Referring to their lineage as descendants of the Lathi State, Gohil emphasized the community's historical significance and denounced any attempts to disparage their heritage. A video circulating on social media allegedly captures Rupala making disparaging remarks about Raja-Maharajas, further fueling resentment within the community.

The discontent among the Kshatriya youth is particularly palpable, with many expressing their vehement opposition to any compromises on the matter. At a recent meeting held in Ahmedabad, participants echoed the sentiment that Rupala's candidature must be revoked for any reconciliation to occur.

Rupala's Response To Allegations In The Controversy

In response to the allegations, Rupala made statements defending his remarks, citing historical context and emphasizing the resilience of his community in the face of oppression. However, such explanations have failed to assuage the anger brewing within the Kshatriya community, who remain steadfast in their demand for accountability.

As the Lok Sabha election unfolds in Gujarat, the controversy surrounding Union Minister Parshottam Rupala underscores the deep-rooted societal tensions and political sensitivities at play.