Gujarat: Customs Officers Seize 5.5 Kg Gold Concealed In Passengers' Rectums At Ahmedabad Airport | Representational Image

In a collaborative effort between Customs officers from Kerala and the Air Intelligence Unit of Ahmedabad Customs, a significant haul of approximately 5.5 kilograms of gold was seized at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport. The gold, cleverly concealed in paste form within the rectums was detected in the passengers travelling to India.

The customs officers of the Indian Revenue Service stay alert and vigilant to suspicious movement of passengers and resort to development of intelligence through various sources to nab smugglers. The Ahmedabad airport has become a hotspot for the gold smugglers for quite sometime now.

In the past, too, cases of gold smuggling have been booked by customs officials including smuggling by concealment in a mixture grinder, CCTV camera, electric kettle and as gold paste in undergarments.

In this Financial Year Ahmedabad Customs has seized around 100kgs gold. The role of Indian Customs is pivotal in preventing smuggling of gold, FICN, wildlife and drug