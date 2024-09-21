 Gujarat: Central Bureau Of Narcotics Raids Vadodara Pharma Firm, Detains 1 In Banned Drugs Investigation
The Central Bureau of Narcotics conducted a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon that lasted till this morning. During the raid, the team seized some banned drugs and detained one individual for questioning.

Saturday, September 21, 2024
Vadodara: One person was detained for questioning after the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a raid on a pharmaceutical company on Ravpura Road in Vadodara, an official said on Saturday.

About The Raid

The Central Bureau of Narcotics conducted a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon that lasted till this morning.

During the raid, the team seized some banned drugs and detained one individual for questioning.

According to the official, the CBN was investigating the sale of banned drugs in Gujarat, and the name of this location in Vadodara came up during raids conducted in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

Further details awaited.

