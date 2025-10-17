Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New Faces - Check FULL LIST Of 25 Ministers

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As DyCM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New Faces - Check FULL LIST Of 25 Ministers | ANI

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s new cabinet was officially announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as 25 ministers took oath at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday, October 17, aligning with the auspicious Vijay Muhurat. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to all members of the new council.

Some prominent names included Harsh Sanghvi, who assumed charge as Deputy Chief Minister, alongside new entrants Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, and Kantilal Amrutiya. Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja attended the ceremony as his wife joined the state council of ministers.

The announcement comes after the resignation of the previous council of ministers, except CM Patel, as part of what the party officials described as a "strategic reset".

New Faces in the Cabinet

1. Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia – Porbandar

2. Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja – Jamnagar North

3. Kantilal Shivalal Amrutiya – Morbi

4. Darshana M Vaghela – Asarwa (SC)

5. Pradyuman Vaja – Kodinar (SC)

6. Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya – Amreli

7. Swarupji Sardarji Thakor – Trikam Changa (Anjar)

8. Trikam Bijal Chhanga – Anjar

9. Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel – Ganadevi (ST)

10. Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit – Nizar (ST)

11. P. C. Baranda – Bhiloda (ST)

12. Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara – Fatepura (ST)

13. Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel – Ankleshwar

14. Manisha Rajivbhai Vakil (Lawyer) – Vadodara City (SC)

15. Pravin Mali – Deesa

16. Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel – Petlad

17. Sanjaysinh Rajaysinh Mahida – Mahudha

18. Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Repeat Ministers Who Were Retained

1. Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel – Ghatlodiya (Chief Minister)

2. Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel – Visnagar

3. Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya – Jasdan

4. Praful Panseriya – Kamrej

5. Harsh Sanghvi – Majura (Deputy Chief Minister)

6. Parshottambhai O Solanki – Bhavnagar Rural

7. Kanu Mohanlal Desai – Pardi

Including CM Patel, the Gujarat cabinet now has 26 ministers in total.

Caste and Gender Representation

The new cabinet comprises the Chief Minister along with seven Patidars, eight OBCs, three Scheduled Castes (SCs), and four Scheduled Tribes (STs). Three women ministers: Rivaba Jadeja, Darshana Vaghela, and Manisha Vakil, also took oath.

CM Patel personally contacted repeat ministers to confirm their inclusion, while Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma informed the new entrants.