Gujarat Bus Accident: Over 40 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Lakhtar Taluka; Visuals Surface

As many as 40 people were injured in a road accident near Wana village of Lakhtar taluka after a state bus overturned on Sunday night, officials said. According to the officials, the bus that overturned was on its way to Junagadh from Deodar.

BJP MLA Jagdish Makwana said, "At around 12.15 am, an ST bus going from Deodar to Junagadh overturned near Wana village. Of 55 to 60 passengers on the bus, around 40 faced injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two passengers are critically injured."

Meanwhile, seven people died after a car collided with a truck at Chengam in Thiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (October 15) morning.

As per the information, the police reportedly arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information. Injured people were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

