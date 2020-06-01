Gujarat Board likely to declare SSC, HSC general exam results this week

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will declare the results of Class 10 or SSC Exam and Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations this week. The Gujarat Board was expected to release the results for SSC Exam 2020 by May end. The results of The Science stream of HSC were declared on 17th May.
As per the report published by Indian Express the board will release the answer key within a day or two following which the results will be announced.
Chairman AJ Shah told the Indian Express that post-evaluation process will be completed soon. Following this, the results of SSC, HSC (general stream) exams are slated to be released this week.
The board will release the dates for result declaration, once it completes the post-evaluation process.
Here are the steps to check results:
Step 1: Go to the GSEB official website gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, enter your 7 digit seat no. in the given blank space
Step 3: Click on the 'Go' button
Step 4: The page will direct you to your result
Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference
