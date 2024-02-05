Gujarat ATS To Bring Mufti Salman Azhari To Ahmedabad Amid Tight Security After Hate Speech Arrest

Mufti Salman Azhari | Facebook

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday with Mufti Salman Azhari, who was arrested in Mumbai on late Sunday night in connection with an alleged hate speech delivered during a sermon in Junagadh, Gujarat. The arrest and impending arrival have sparked heightened security measures in the city to prevent any potential unrest.

Mufti Azhari was taken into custody by a joint team of Gujarat and Mumbai ATS personnel, along with the Mumbai police, from Ghatkopar on February 4. This followed the registration of a case against him by the Junagadh B-division police based on a viral video clip of his sermon at the Narsinh School, where he allegedly made inflammatory remarks.

મુસ્લિમોની એક ભવ્ય સભા થઈ ગઈ..

વક્તા હતા.મુફતી મુહમ્મદ સલમાન અઝહરી..

જાહેરમાં બોલ્યા આજ કુતો કા વક્ત હૈ કલ હમારા આયેગા.. *આટલું ભડકાઉ ભાષણ છે pic.twitter.com/t9U1bWJdv9 — Naresh Kumbhani 🇮🇳 (@inareshkumbhani) February 1, 2024

The video's circulation on social media platforms triggered outrage and calls for action against the Mufti. Consequently, the authorities swiftly launched an investigation, leading to his arrest.

Anticipating potential protests or reactions upon Mufti Azhari's arrival, the Ahmedabad police have implemented stringent security measures across the city. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas, and additional personnel have been deployed at strategic locations.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "...Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

"We are taking all necessary precautions to maintain law and order," said a senior Gujarat ATS officer.

Following his arrival in Ahmedabad, Mufti Azhari will be handed over to the Junagadh B-division police for further questioning and investigation. The police aim to gather more evidence and understand the intent behind his speech.

The police are taking a cautious approach given the sensitive nature of Mufti's alleged inflammatory comments, and to avert potential communal tensions. ATS has taken Mufti Salman Azhari from Mumbai to Gujarat via Road.