Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor opts out of campaign | File

Shashi Tharoor has decided not to participate in Congress's campaign in Gujarat for the upcoming month after being allegedly left off of the party's list of prominent campaigners, as per NDTV.

Citing sources, the report went on to say that Tharoor declined an invitation from the party's student body to campaign in Gujarat. According to reports, Tharoor "was never on the star campaigners' list prior."

As of now Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gujarat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel are on the list of 40-star campaigners.

Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Chavan in the campaign are other Congress leaders added to the list.