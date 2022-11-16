e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor opts out of campaign

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor opts out of campaign

According to reports, Tharoor "was never on the star campaigners' list prior."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor opts out of campaign | File
Follow us on

Shashi Tharoor has decided not to participate in Congress's campaign in Gujarat for the upcoming month after being allegedly left off of the party's list of prominent campaigners, as per NDTV.

Citing sources, the report went on to say that Tharoor declined an invitation from the party's student body to campaign in Gujarat. According to reports, Tharoor "was never on the star campaigners' list prior."

Read Also
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdraws nomination after party claimed...
article-image

As of now Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gujarat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel are on the list of 40-star campaigners.

Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Chavan in the campaign are other Congress leaders added to the list.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Posting: Hundreds on this Facebook page mock Shraddha Walker's murder with...

Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Posting: Hundreds on this Facebook page mock Shraddha Walker's murder with...

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today; know more here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today; know more here

WATCH: Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over G20 Presidency to PM Narendra Modi...

WATCH: Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over G20 Presidency to PM Narendra Modi...

TN: Four months after student's death, HC allows school reopening

TN: Four months after student's death, HC allows school reopening

Morbi Bridge Collapse: HC slams civic body for casual approach, says reply by evening or pay Rs 1...

Morbi Bridge Collapse: HC slams civic body for casual approach, says reply by evening or pay Rs 1...