Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Kejriwal says Kanchan Jariwala, AAP candidate from Surat East missing, asks 'whether he's been kidnapped?'

Gujarat Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal claims AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala missing, asks has he been kidnapped? | Video Screengrab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, November 11, claimed that one of candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party has been kidnapped. He took to Twitter to make this claims.

"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" Tweeted Kejriwal.

Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination.



Has he been kidnapped? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2022

Murder of democracy!



Our candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat has been kidnapped by BJP.



First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SWpOEjSG59 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022

The further details are awaited.