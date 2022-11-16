Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Kejriwal says Kanchan Jariwala, AAP candidate from Surat East missing, asks 'whether he's been kidnapped?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, November 11, claimed that one of candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party has been kidnapped. He took to Twitter to make this claims.
"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" Tweeted Kejriwal.
The further details are awaited.
