Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2022: Manish Sisodia thanks voters, says AAP is becoming national party

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | (ANI Photo)

The AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, tweeted to thank the people of Gujarat. "AAP is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat. For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," Sisodia tweeted.

AAP aimed to breach BJP's Gujarat bastion

Aiming to breach the BJP's Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat.

During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, as the sole challengers of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively.

The results of the high stakes polls in Modi's home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP.

The feat, if achieved, will also determine the role that Kejriwal would play in stopping the Modi juggernaut in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Already recognised as the state party in Delhi, Punjab and Goa, the AAP is just a state away from earning the national party status.

AAP aims to become national outfit

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.

In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in Thursday's voting.

A national party tag will be a boost for the AAP's national ambition even if, as predicted by the Exit Polls, it doesn't make a big splash in Gujarat.

Exit polls, released Monday, predicted BJP winning big in Gujarat -- 117 to 151 seats in the 182-member legislative Assembly -- and placed the main opposition Congress at the second spot, winning 16 to 51 seats. The AAP is seen finishing third, with a seat tally that could range between 2 to 13.