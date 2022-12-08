WATCH: BJP supporters celebrate as party crosses majority mark of 95 in Assembly Elections in Gujarat |

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrated as the party crosses majority mark of 95 in early trends, as per Election Comission of India.

Gujarat | Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the State elections



BJP-144, Congress-20, AAP-6 & Others-5, as per ECI trends. pic.twitter.com/rMv0WGlBcc — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits.

The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.