Gujarat: Amreli BJP Youth President Chetan Shiyal Critically Injured After Being Attacked With An Axe By Fishermen Over Vehicle Parking At Jaffrabad Port

Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Chetan Shiyal, president of Amreli district youth BJP has sustained critical head injuries when he was attacked during the altercation with the fishermen over the parking of vehicles at Jaffrabad jetty. Shiyal, who had received serious head injuries after he was attacked with an axe, was shifted to Bhavnagar for treatment.

BJP MLA from Rajula assembly seat, Hira Solanki who is the father-in-law of Chetan Shiyal, rushed to Bhavnagar along with senior BJP leaders from Amreli district following the attack on Shiyal. It has come to light that a fight broke out after an altercation with fishermen over the parking of vehicles on the road at Jaffrabad Jetty. A video of this fight has gone viral where Chetan Shiyal is seen brandishing a revolver.

Complaint Filed

The police have conducted further investigation regarding this video. In this matter, Chetan Syal's father lodged a complaint and the police arrested all the accused except two and conducted further investigation.

Complainant Chandrakantbhai Siyal and other witnesses were returning from fishing at the T-type jetty of Jafarabad port. While Chandrakant and other fishermen were going towards the jetty to unload the fish stock, a snow-laden tractor of Yashwant Baraiya, the accused in the case, broke down in the middle of the road.

The accused including Yashwant Baraiya got agitated when he was told by Chandrakant to keep his tractor on the other side to clear the road. Chetan Shiyal arrived on the spot following his father’s altercation with the accused. The accused were provoked by seeing Shiyal at the scene and attacked him fatally with an axe and looted the gold chain.

A complaint of fatal assault and robbery has been filed against Yashwant Naranbhai Baraiya, Siddharth Baraiya, Sanjay Baraiya, boat driver (Tandel), driver of the tractor, sailor of the boat named 'Jayashree Pradhyam' by Chetan Shiyal's father Chandrakant Shiyal in connection with this incident at Jafarabad's T-Jetty. Jafarabad Police is conducting further investigation in this matter.

BJP MLA Hira Solanki On The Issue

BJP MLA Hira Solanki said. “Chetan Shiyal was fatally attacked at Jaffrabad. Now we have brought him to Bhavnagar. The Jaffrabad police are investigating the case. We have full confidence that the law will take its own course. The government always takes such elements seriously. It has been brought to the attention of the police that such attacks have taken place before. The government will take legal action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime”

DySP Chirag Desai said that a case has been registered in this matter. Yashwant Baraiya, Siddharth Baraiah, and Jayashree, the boat's helmsman, and sailors, have been arrested, while two accused are on the run.